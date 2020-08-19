Pendal Group Ltd Sells 16,161 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 22.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.6% in the second quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of BIDU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 72,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,599,411. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $147.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.45 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

