Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,683 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 40.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 81.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 56,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 30.8% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $2,023,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,437. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,414 shares of company stock worth $19,832,146. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $348.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

