Pendal Group Ltd Sells 29,037 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,037 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Vereit were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Barings LLC bought a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vereit by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 446,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vereit by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,859,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vereit by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.59. 344,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,390. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $278.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

