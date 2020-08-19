Pendal Group Ltd Sells 4,963 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,350,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,248,000 after purchasing an additional 404,029 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,569,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,647,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,649,000 after purchasing an additional 526,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.23. 18,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $118.17 and a one year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

