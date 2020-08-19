Pendal Group Ltd Takes $2.84 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,597,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $59,051,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $49,325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $33,367,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $24,594,000. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,450. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

HWM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

