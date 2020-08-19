Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,107,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 65,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 115,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. 1,536,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,620,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock worth $2,070,253,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

