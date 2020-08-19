Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 119,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 91,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1-year low of $27.32 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.87.

BTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

