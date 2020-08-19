Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $455,454,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 109.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 10.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 36.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 10.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.70. The company had a trading volume of 40,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.08.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total transaction of $110,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.50, for a total transaction of $360,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

