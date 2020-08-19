Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,176,000 after purchasing an additional 38,498 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,248,000 after buying an additional 337,214 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.83.

ESS stock traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.24. 5,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.09. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

