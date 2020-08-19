Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,897 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned about 0.07% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 253,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 217.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,933,000 after purchasing an additional 514,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 34.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,221,000 after purchasing an additional 180,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $17,478,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.57. 9,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

