Penny Sanford Sells 230,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares in the company, valued at $511,037,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $404,200.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Penny Sanford sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $237,900.00.

EXPI stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,606. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 471.50 and a beta of 2.96. eXp World Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPI. BidaskClub raised eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised eXp World from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in eXp World by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in eXp World by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in eXp World by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

