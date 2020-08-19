PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.8% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,534,000 after buying an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,487,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,122,000 after buying an additional 1,131,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. 2,638,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,632,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

