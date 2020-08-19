PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

PEP traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $138.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,350. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

