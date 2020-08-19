Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,243 shares of company stock valued at $885,452. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,237,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $24,107,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $11,243,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,531,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 1,022,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,700,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.57. Perdoceo Education has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.