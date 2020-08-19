Perlin (PERL) Price Tops $0.0792 on Major Exchanges

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. Perlin has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Perlin has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Perlin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0792 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00141123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.29 or 0.01777064 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00190789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000229 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00139508 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,597,396 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. Perlin’s official website is perlin.net.

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

