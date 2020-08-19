Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the July 30th total of 4,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the first quarter worth about $2,599,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 60,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.41.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $22.74 million for the quarter.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.