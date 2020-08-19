Peter Mcmanamon Sells 57,068 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CEVA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 147,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.36 million, a P/E ratio of 609.00 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub raised CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CEVA by 196.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CEVA in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 467.9% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CEVA by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

