PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Up to $8.66

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.66, but opened at $8.65. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 624,480 shares changing hands.

PBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 60,262.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.0% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.