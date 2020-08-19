PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) Shares Gap Up to $8.43

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.42. PETROLEO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 129,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut PETROLEO BRASIL/S from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

