Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 267,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,682,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $213.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

