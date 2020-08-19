Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and $329,768.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001281 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and Bitbns.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00047881 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,780.19 or 1.00402849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002379 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00164771 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004875 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, Kucoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.