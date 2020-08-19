Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 31.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,172 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $41,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,695,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after purchasing an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,098,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 619,884 shares during the period. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. 2,658,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $233,425. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

