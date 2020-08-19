Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 105,547 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 105,547 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Cheniere Energy worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 68.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,545. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

