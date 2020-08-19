Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 229,161 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 784.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,161 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.81% of InMode worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth $334,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in InMode during the first quarter worth $318,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode during the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

INMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on InMode from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

INMD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,829. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $58.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.