Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 2,640 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.20% of Elbit Systems worth $11,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESLT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $10,557,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in Elbit Systems by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 65,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESLT traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.65. 21,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,650. Elbit Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

ESLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

