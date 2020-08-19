Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 274,465 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,363,625 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,465 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $36,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3,870.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,751,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,819,000 after purchasing an additional 29,001,705 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $54,551,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at $54,892,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6,648.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,649,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after buying an additional 2,610,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,112,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after buying an additional 1,867,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,580,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,924,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 2.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.