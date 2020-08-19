Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires 36,338 Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 382,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 36,338 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.32% of Sunrun worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 157,905 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,756,521.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $28,643.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.31. 3,594,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,612. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,626.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.