Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,593,125,000 after buying an additional 4,709,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,459,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,790,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,929 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,965,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 157.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,863,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,379,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,654,228 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 16.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,280,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,507 shares during the period. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

TSM stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.41. 6,804,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,160,604. The firm has a market cap of $415.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $84.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.