Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 3.80% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

ITRN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.22. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.