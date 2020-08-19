Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Athene worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,355,395,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,318,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,016,000 after buying an additional 1,694,105 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,137,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,400,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,766,000 after buying an additional 1,097,998 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.24. 1,608,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,264. Athene Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.59. Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, insider Grant Kvalheim bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.