Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 24,041 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Tower Semiconductor accounts for 1.7% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,900,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 348,566 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 32.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,371 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,270,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

TSEM stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.57. The stock had a trading volume of 300,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.45. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

