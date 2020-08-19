Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 104,074 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.33% of Owens Corning worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 142,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 422,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $67.67. 652,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,544. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. Owens Corning’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura increased their target price on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.