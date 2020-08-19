Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221,908 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 6.93% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $18,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,185,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Capital LTD lifted its position in RADA Electronic Ind. by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Noked Capital LTD now owns 1,452,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 1,197,404 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RADA shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised RADA Electronic Ind. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 379,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,657. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -726.00 and a beta of 1.14. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

