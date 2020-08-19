Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,891,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the period. Mylan comprises approximately 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Mylan worth $28,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mylan by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 522,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mylan by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 56,115 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Mylan by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,549,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 964,210 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,461,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. 6,874,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mylan NV has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

