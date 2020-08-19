Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 102.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of ON Semiconductor worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 441,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 300,724 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 144,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 69,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

In other news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,510 shares of company stock valued at $245,485. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,917,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $25.92. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -543.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average of $17.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.