Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,772 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 75,372 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 1.19% of Ormat Technologies worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 447,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.55. 555,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,656. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

