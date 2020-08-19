Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131,916 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.91% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1,762.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 56,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,752. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.18. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

