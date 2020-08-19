Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $12.12 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $201.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.75. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.