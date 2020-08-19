Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $136.79 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,220 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries comprises about 5.8% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.07% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $136,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 493,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 175,469 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 233,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 48.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of TEVA traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,054,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,523,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

