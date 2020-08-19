Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $23.63 Million Stock Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 376,838 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 2.65% of AudioCodes worth $23,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the first quarter worth $1,966,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 114.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 202,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 43.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 167,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 103.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 2,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,206. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.17. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.13 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. On average, analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.