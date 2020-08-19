Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $44.06 Million Stock Position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,493 shares during the period. Perrigo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.62% of Perrigo worth $44,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 75.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 129.4% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. 609,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 2,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.01 per share, with a total value of $149,912.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,788.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

