Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,001,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 630,077 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,089,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after buying an additional 170,740 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 12.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 4,975,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,481,253. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.59.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

