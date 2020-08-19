Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the period. Baidu comprises 1.2% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.07% of Baidu worth $29,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $100,099,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,961,000 after buying an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 30.7% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,355,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,391,000 after buying an additional 553,108 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 354.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 685,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,685,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,672,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

