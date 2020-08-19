Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Holdings in Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,788,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,911,000 after purchasing an additional 89,099 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 54.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,641,375 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $113,732,000 after purchasing an additional 931,862 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,812,201 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 105.3% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,572,501 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,384,000 after purchasing an additional 806,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,353,367 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

NEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.76. The company had a trading volume of 314,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,385. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.30. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.18. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.58 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a $0.5775 dividend. This is a positive change from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.98%.

Nextera Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.