Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,678 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $29,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,251,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

