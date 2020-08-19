Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Increases Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850,284 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.25% of ICL Group worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 142.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,965,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,795 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 29.8% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,079,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 937,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 38.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,144,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 878,568 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in ICL Group in the second quarter valued at $8,443,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.69. 406,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,964. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st.

A number of research firms have commented on ICL. ValuEngine lowered shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.