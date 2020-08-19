Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Invests $16.20 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,197,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of PulteGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 57.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,250,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,503 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,578,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,585 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PulteGroup by 66.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,194,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,976,000 after buying an additional 878,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $15,078,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. 3,209,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,427. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $47.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

