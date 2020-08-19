Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 393,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 155,599 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 5,711,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,872,584. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.64.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

