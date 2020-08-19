Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 13,996 Shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 4.29% of Urogen Pharma worth $22,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 29.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 97,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,079. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by $0.15. Equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on URGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Urogen Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

