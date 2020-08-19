Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Purchases 220,050 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,774 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,050 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in General Motors by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 714.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 23,102,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,604,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

